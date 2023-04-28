Watch: Sunny Leone grooves to Baby Doll at event in Dubai, fans say 'she is damn cute'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who often makes her fans go crazy with her dance moves, was seen grooving to her popular number Baby Doll at an event in Dubai. The video of the actress is going viral on social media.

Sunny Leone can be seen wearing a shimmery gown while grooving to Baby Doll at Dubai’s first Fashion TV branded residence by Danube, with the host who was wearing a red outfit. Netizens reacted to the dance clip, one of them wrote, “Sunny is dammmnnn cute.” The second one said, “so graceful and elegant,” and the third one said, “she is so pretty.”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone's next film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May this year. The actress plays Charlie in the police noir, which stars Rahul Bhat in the titular role. Kennedy will be showcased as part of the Official Selection in the Midnight Screenings section and is the only Indian film at the 76th edition.

In a recent interview, Sunny recalled how she was 'scared' and 'nervous' when she auditioned for the film, calling the process as 'the worst exam' of her life. Talking to Galatta Plus, the actress had said, "I went in expecting maybe it was going to be him and a producer. But it was his entire team and it's mainly all female and they're all sitting in the room. The ADs, the assistants, and everyone is sitting in this room. I'm giving this audition, so nervous. Don't know why, I'm very nervous, I'm scared because it's outside of my comfort zone."

"Having 10 people staring at you, thinking these people are judging you on the spot and are going to say yes or no. Then once it was finished, he turned to his team, which then became even more scary. He said, 'So guys what do you think?' I was like, this is the worst exam I have taken in my entire life. He was very happy. It was good, it was unanimous. I passed the test", she concluded.

Read|Barkha Bisht calls divorce with Indraneil Sengupta ‘toughest decision of life’, says ‘I am a single mother…’