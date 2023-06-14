Watch: Sunny Deol dances at son Karan Deol's roka, Dharmendra skips grandson's ceremony for this reason

Sunny Deol dances at Karan Deol's roka, Dharmendra misses ceremony of his grandson

The Deol family has started celebrating as Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol is all set to marry Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya. Where Sunny Deol was seen dancing at his son’s roka, Dharmendra skipped the ceremony.

Sunny Deol’s Mumbai house is all decked up with guests arriving for the pre-wedding festivities, however, Karan Deol’s grandfather Dharmendra has decided not to attend all the pre-wedding festivities. Explaining the reason behind his decision, the veteran actor told ETimes, “Let the children have fun. If I am around they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun.”

Meanwhile, a new video is making rounds on social media wherein Sunny Deol can be seen grooving to the song Morni Banke from Ayushmaan Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho. The actor can be seen dancing with a guest at his son Karan Deol’s roka ceremony. The actor can be seen wearing a black shirt along with blue denim and black shoes.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya have been childhood sweethearts and if reports are to be believed, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on the wedding anniversary of Karan’s grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. The duo is reported to be getting married in a grand Punjabi wedding on June 18.

Karan Deol made his acting debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass in 2019. He then starred in the movie Velle in 2021 which also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh. The actor will be next seen in the movie Apne 2 co-starring Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The movie also stars Ameesha Patel and is scheduled to release on August 11. Dharmendra on the other hand will be next seen in Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is scheduled to release on July 28 in theatres

Read 'Is baar dahej mein Lahore le jaayega': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 teaser leaves fans excited