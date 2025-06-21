The last moments of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur in London have surfaced on the internet, and it went viral in no time. Viewer discretion advised.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur's death, is still haunting his family and close friends. Sunjay passed away at 53, after suffering a fatal anaphylactic shock, which happened after he accidentally swallowed a bee while playing polo in London. Days after his demise, a video from his last moments went viral on the internet. Reportedly, Sunjay was playing in a semi-final of the Queen’s Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor. After Sunjay suffered a heart attack, he was surrounded by the medical rescue team, trying to revive him. In the viral clip, Sunjay is seen lying on the ground, and one of the medical personnel is seen pressing his chest, hoping he would gain consciousness.

Sunjay Kapur's last video

The video was shared by Ajit Nandal at his X, with the caption, "Last rescue video of Sanjay Kapoor. A match between Sajjan Jaisal and the Sunjay team, Sajjan is also there. Very sad time for all horse lovers, Rest in peace, my friend."

Soon, the video went viral, and it got mixed reactions from the netizens. An internet user wrote, "The Value of human life in Western countries is too high!" Another internet user wrote, "Worst memory for his family members." Instant Bollywood also shared the video, and netizens got irked that the platform was showcasing this video. "This is so insensitive of you to post," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Rest in peace."

About Sunjay Kapur

Businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025. He was 53 and is survived by Samiara, Riaan from his second wife, Karisma Kapoor, Azarias from his third wife, Priya Sachdev, and Safira from Priya's previous marriage with Vikram Chatwal.

Who will own Sunjay Kapur's Rs 10000 crore estate?

As per the Hindu Succession Act of 1956, children are entitled to a share of their father’s property, regardless of the parents’ marital status. However, a property 'will' can change the inheritance rules. Reportedly, the family's close sources stated that no public confirmation has been made about the 'will'.

