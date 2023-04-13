Watch: Suhana Khan looks stylish and beautiful in her first ad; mom Gauri Khan, BFF Alanna Panday shower love

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan become the face of the beauty brand Maybelline, and she dropped the first advertising video on her Instagram. Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Suhana's first TVC impressed her family and friends.

The ad video features Suhana with Eksha Kerung and Ananya Birla. PV Sindhu is also a part of the campaign. Sharing the video, Suhana wrote in the caption, “Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women! @ananyabirla @ekshakerungofficial & @pvsindhu1.”

Here's the video

Soon after the video was uploaded, Suhana's close ones' reacted to the video. Mother Gauri Khan demanded mascara from her, and said, "I want this mascara now." Zoya Akhtar dropped smiley emoji. Alanna Panday fire emojis. Shweta Bachchan replied, "Love it !!! This is fabulous." Tara Sharma replied, "Woohoo... looking fab! Huge congrats." Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "My suuuuu." A user wrote, "Your first Ad Suhana !!! Congratulations. Looking so good….love it." Another user wrote, "YESSSS! You GODDESSSS." One of the user wrote, "Watch out here comes Su and she’s killing it."

Yesterday, on April 12, Suhana become the new brand ambassador for Maybelline India which is one of the top beauty brands in the country. In the event, Suhana opted for a smoking hot red pant-suit, she was looking beautiful when she expressed gratitude for coming aboard. She said, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you.”

On the work front, Suhana will be seen making her Bollywood debut in The Archies this year. Apart from her, the Zoya Akhtar directorial will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.