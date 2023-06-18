Search icon
Watch: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor groove to The Archies song Sunoh in Brazil

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor can be seen dancing to The Archies song in Brazil.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

The Archies

Cast of The Archies, the film directed by Zoya Akhtar, performed together for the first time on the stage during the teaser launch. The film featured Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Dot (Ethel Muggs), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley).

The video has been shared by Netflix on Instagram with the caption, “The Archies ka pehla (first) performance!! We have no words because they stole ‘em all.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Dhirubhai Ambani international school ka annual day function chal raha hai.” The second one said, “It stinks of nepotism.” The third person commented, “I'm telling you these kids could be the next popular gang after Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.”  

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The fourth person commented, “No matter how hard they try but still these silly people can't compete with the OG cast.” The fifth one said, “I don't know if I am blind or something but why do I feel like I saw srk daughter in the stage????” The sixth person wrote, “I just have too many expectations from the tiger baby gang!!! Aaaah! Can’t wait.” 

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies brings the popular characters from Archie’s Comics to India in the 1960s. The film stars all newcomers with the even actors all featuring in their first major production. Apart from Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. A release date for the film has not been revealed yet.

The first look teaser of The Archies the much-anticipated Zoya Akhtar adaptation of stories from Archies Comics, was unveiled on Sunday night. The film marks the debut of three star kids – Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The teaser was unveiled during Netflix’s annual Tudum event in Brazil.

 

 

