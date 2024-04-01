Watch: SS Rajamouli grooves with his wife Rama at family event, video goes viral

Be it his films or his style, SS Rajamouli never fails to stun us. Recently, he was seen dancing with his wife at a family event and the video of them is now going viral. In the clip, his wife Rama Rajamouli can be seen cheerfully grooving to AR Rahman’s song with the director.

To see the couple dancing with each other, fans got thrilled and started sharing the video on social media. In no time, it went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Director @SSRajamouli and his wife groove to the beats of Beautiful melody pic.twitter.com/ib5RjAQVxy — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 31, 2024

Earlier, filmmaker SS Rajamouli surprised everyone announcement on September 19, when he announced a 'biopic on Indian cinema'. The upcoming film is just being presented by the Telugu director, who has given blockbusters such as RRR, Baahubali films, and Eega to name a few.

Taking to his X (previously known as Twitter) account, Rajamouli wrote, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA".

When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else.



Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:)



With immense pride,

Presenting MADE IN INDIA… pic.twitter.com/nsd0F7nHAJ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 19, 2023

Netizens have shared their excitement for the film in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Waiting for the masterpiece", while another added, "Pride Of Indian Cinema making cinema of Made in India". Some netizens also made guesses that the film could be a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, known as the Father of Indian cinema.

Made In India will be the first film produced by Varun Gupta, who has been associated with Indian cinema for several years as he has marketed films under his company Max Marketing and Innovations. He has also named his studio as Max Studios, which he launched earlier this week.