Watch: SS Rajamouli grooves with his wife Rama at family event, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Will there be ban on petrol and diesel vehicles? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Avoid these heart-unfriendly foods

9 Indian actors who left their successful careers in television for Bollywood 

What will Delhi CM Kejriwal do in jail?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Bhumi Pednekar says she hates ‘annoying’ term ‘female-led projects’ from her gut: 'Gender doesn’t define...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: SS Rajamouli grooves with his wife Rama at family event, video goes viral

Be it his films or his style, SS Rajamouli never fails to stun us. Recently, he was seen dancing with his wife at a family event and the video of them is now going viral. In the clip, his wife Rama Rajamouli can be seen cheerfully grooving to AR Rahman’s song with the director.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 04:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
SS Rajamouli dancing with his wife
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Be it his films or his style, SS Rajamouli never fails to stun us. Recently, he was seen dancing with his wife at a family event and the video of them is now going viral. In the clip, his wife Rama Rajamouli can be seen cheerfully grooving to AR Rahman’s song with the director.

To see the couple dancing with each other, fans got thrilled and started sharing the video on social media. In no time, it went viral on social media. 

Watch the video here:

Earlier, filmmaker SS Rajamouli surprised everyone announcement on September 19, when he announced a 'biopic on Indian cinema'. The upcoming film is just being presented by the Telugu director, who has given blockbusters such as RRR, Baahubali films, and Eega to name a few.

Taking to his X (previously known as Twitter) account, Rajamouli wrote, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA".

Netizens have shared their excitement for the film in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Waiting for the masterpiece", while another added, "Pride Of Indian Cinema making cinema of Made in India". Some netizens also made guesses that the film could be a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, known as the Father of Indian cinema.

Made In India will be the first film produced by Varun Gupta, who has been associated with Indian cinema for several years as he has marketed films under his company Max Marketing and Innovations. He has also named his studio as Max Studios, which he launched earlier this week.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, cracked UPSC without coaching, became IPS officer, married to an IAS, her rank was...

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

Bhumi Pednekar says she hates ‘annoying’ term ‘female-led projects’ from her gut: 'Gender doesn’t define...'

Meet star kid, Hrithik Roshan’s lookalike, who gave zero hits in 22 years, quit acting, one show changed his life

Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement