Watch: Sooraj Pancholi trolled for holding Lord Ganesha's poster after touching shoes, netizens say 'hand wash kar...'

After the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges in Jiah Khan's death case, the actor went to Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings and thank God. On Saturday, April 29, Sooraj was papped outside the temple. As soon as he arrived, stepped out of his car, he greeted the paps and went inside the temple.

After seeking darshan, Sooraj came out from the premises, holding prasad and a photo frame of Lord Ganesha. Before leaving, he posed for paps for a few seconds. One of his staff members brought his shoes and kept them in front of him. Sooraj picked up the shoes, kept them aside, and held the poster with the same hand. Then, he interacted with a few bystanders and left the temple.

Here's the video

Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "After the verdict yesterday and finally feeling free after so many years!! Actor Sooraj Pancholi visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings."

As soon as the video was uploaded, many netizens stated their Sooraj lacked basic manners. They were baffled as Pancholi held Ganesha's photo after touching his shoes. An internet user wrote, "Jootey touch kar ke fir bhagwaan ki photo touch kiya. Kyun jaatey hain aise log mandir jab kuch pata Na ho (Holding God's photo after touching the shoes. Why do such people come to the temple when they don't know anything)." Another user wrote, "Arey Bhai hands wash kar leta... shoes ko haath mein lene ke baad (At least washed your hands after touching shoes)."

Almost 10 years after actress Jiah Khan's death by suicide, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Friday, April 28, acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges. 25-year-old Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. On the work front, Sooraj was last seen in Time To Dance.