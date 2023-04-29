Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Sooraj Pancholi trolled for holding Lord Ganesha's poster after touching shoes, netizens say 'hand wash kar...'

A furious netizen trolled Sooraj Pancholi and said, "Kyun jaatey hain aise log mandir jab kuch pata na ho."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Watch: Sooraj Pancholi trolled for holding Lord Ganesha's poster after touching shoes, netizens say 'hand wash kar...'
Sooraj Pancholi

After the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges in Jiah Khan's death case, the actor went to Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings and thank God. On Saturday, April 29, Sooraj was papped outside the temple. As soon as he arrived, stepped out of his car, he greeted the paps and went inside the temple. 

After seeking darshan, Sooraj came out from the premises, holding prasad and a photo frame of Lord Ganesha. Before leaving, he posed for paps for a few seconds. One of his staff members brought his shoes and kept them in front of him. Sooraj picked up the shoes, kept them aside, and held the poster with the same hand. Then, he interacted with a few bystanders and left the temple. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "After the verdict yesterday and finally feeling free after so many years!! Actor Sooraj Pancholi visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings." 

As soon as the video was uploaded, many netizens stated their Sooraj lacked basic manners. They were baffled as Pancholi held Ganesha's photo after touching his shoes. An internet user wrote, "Jootey touch kar ke fir bhagwaan ki photo touch kiya. Kyun jaatey hain aise log mandir jab kuch pata Na ho (Holding God's photo after touching the shoes. Why do such people come to the temple when they don't know anything)." Another user wrote, "Arey Bhai hands wash kar leta... shoes ko haath mein lene ke baad (At least washed your hands after touching shoes)." 

Almost 10 years after actress Jiah Khan's death by suicide, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Friday, April 28, acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges. 25-year-old Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. On the work front, Sooraj was last seen in Time To Dance. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Meet Shahrukh, Salman, Deepika’s bodyguards whose salaries are more than many CEOs
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.