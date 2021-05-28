Watch: Sonu Sood's milkman is fed up of getting calls from people seeking help, says 'don’t have the capacity'

Actor Sonu Sood has become a messiah for the people of India after his unwavering efforts to help the country during COVID-19 pandemic. After failing to get help from the authoties, people started to reach out to Sonu for help.

On Friday (May 29), the actor shared a video of his ‘doodhwala’ who was visibly exhausted and annoyed with getting phone calls from random people who wished to reach out to Sonu to seek help from him.

In the video, the milkman can be seen telling Sonu how he gets calls at odd hours from people who want some help and want to contact the actor. As per Guddu, he has been given a separate phone by Sonu to recieve calls from those who wish to reach out to him yo seek’s the actor’s foundation for help.

When Sonu explains to him that even he is helping people in in these troubling times and he should be the happy to be a messenger, the milkman says, “Sir aapka alag dimag hai. Hamare paas itni capacity nahi hai na. Hum itna jhel nahi paate (Sir, you are smart. I don’t have the capacity to handle so much pressure, like you.)

Coincidentally, in between their conversation, the milkman gets a call from a person who wanted to seek Sonu’s help. “My milkman Guddu has also given up. He can't handle the pressure now. Everyone who wants to know how I do it, come and stay with me for a day.”

As usual, netizens were all praises for Sonu, sending him blessings and many even called god-sent. Since India was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu has been on the forefront to help people. Initially he helped countless migrant labourers to reach home and when the hospital infrastructure collapsed amid the ongoing second wave, he helped to arrange oxygen cylinders, hospitals beds and medicines for people.

Sharing a news report on Instagram story, the actor joked and and said, “Will make him more busy this week. Calls will double Guddu bhai.”

Sonu, who has started an NGO called Sood Charity Foundation is now being worshipped by people across the country. Recently, a video went viral on social media, wherein people could be seen pouring milk over a life-size poster of the Sonu. Several social media users have infact demanded for the actor to run as the next Prime Minister of the country.