Watch: Sidharth Malhotra's reaction to RRR, The Elephant Whisperers' Oscars win leaves netizens puzzled

Sidharth Malhotra-RRR-The Elephant Whisperers

While the entire nation is celebrating RRR and The Elephant Whisperers' triumphant victory at the 95th Academy Awards, Sidharth Malhotra had a quirky reaction to the achievement. Recently, Sidharth went to Delhi to complete a shooting schedule for his upcoming actioner Yodha. Malhotra was captured at the Delhi airport. He was returning back to Mumbai, and he was captured by a paparazzo.

The media photographer started asking him a few questions. He enquired about his Yodha shoot. Sidharth was surprised to see the pap at the airport. The photographer responded that he was following him from Noida. When he was asked to share his reaction to RRR and The Elephant Whisperers' Oscars win, the actor gave a witty reply to him, saying, "Press conference kar le yaha," and went inside the airport premises.

Here's the full interaction between Sidharth and the paparazzo

For the unversed, RRR's song Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song trophy and The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short at the Oscars 2023. Malhotra's reaction to India's achievement has left netizens puzzled. A user wrote, "Bas yahi bollywood wale inke paas attitude k alawa or kuch nahi hai....RRR India ko represent kiya, he doesnt hve any shame.....appreciate karne k bajaye attitude dikha raha (The Bollywood stars have only attitude and nothing else. RRR represented India, he doesn't have any shame... he's showing attitude, rather than appreciating)." Another user wrote, "Film's chal nhi rehi h iski or attitude de rah h (his films aren't working and he's showing attitude)." A netizen added, "Shadi shuda insan ko pareshan karoge to aise hi react milegaa (When you trouble a married person, you will get such responses)."

Two days ago, Sidharth was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and netizens trolled him for not removing the tag from his pants. One of the social media users wrote, "Kiara dhyaan nahi rakhti." The second one said, "shaadi ke baad aisa hi hota hai."

Sidharth's last release was spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth's upcoming actioner Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the leads. The Dharma production-backed actioner is scheduled for the 2023 release.