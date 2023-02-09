Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance to dhol beats before her first entry as new bride in his Delhi home

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reached his Delhi home on Wednesday

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reached the groom’s hometown Delhi on Wednesday, a day after their wedding in Jaisalmer. After greeting paparazzi and fans at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening, the couple made its way to Sidharth’s family home in the city. A paparazzi video has emerged from their visit showing Sidharth and Kiara dancing to dhol beats outside the house.

Paparazzo Pallav Paliwal shared the video on Wednesday night, writing, “Punjabi Munda @sidmalhotra dancing with wife @kiaraaliaadvani on Dhol.” The grainy video, taken from afar, shows the two, dressed in red, dancing merrily as dhol plays alongside. They are joined by Sidharth’s family members as well as Kiara’s brother Mishaal Advani at the gate of the residence. Another video shows the two being showered flower petals as Kiara makes her first entry as a new bride into the Malhotra household.

Reacting to the videos, one fan wrote, “That's how a welcome should be.” Many called them cute while others applauded how Sidharth and Mishaal seemed to be close.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on Tuesday afternoon at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The wedding festivities began on Monday with a welcome lunch and a sangeet that continued late into the night. On Tuesday, the haldi ceremony took place followed by the wedding. Apart from the couple’s family and close friends, the wedding was also attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani.

The couple shared their first pictures as newlyweds later on Tuesday with a caption that referred to their film Shershaah. It was on the sets of the film that the two met and began dating in 2021. Despite rumour mills buzzing with reports about their relationship, Sidharth and Kiara remaied tight-lipped about it, right till their wedding. The couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends later this week.