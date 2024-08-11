Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

'English but Irish'? Olympian’s surname leaves internet in stitches

'Shame on you': Shah Rukh Khan slammed for 'pushing' old man at Locarno film festival, fans defend star

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet man, whose company built India's underwater metro, funded Mughal-e-Azam film, he is...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman who was stopped by villagers from studying, she cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR...

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फ�ोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

At a recent fashion event, Sidharth Malhotra jammed with Saba Azad and even paused his ramp walk for her favourite actress.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 01:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react
Sidharth Malhotra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sidharth Malhotra recently made headlines for his recent appearance at a fashion show. The Shershaah actor walked the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil in an all-black for a retro-themed show. During his ramp walk, Sidharth got down from the ramp to greet his 'all-time favourite' actress. 

Sidharth shared a reel from the fashion show. In the video, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor was seen jamming with actress-singer Saba Azad and actor Imaad Shah, entertaining the attendees with his charm. Sidharth was also seen pausing his ramp walk and greeting Zeenat Aman. He shared the reel with the caption, "Fun times! Bringing the 70s retro flair back with @shantanunikhil x @greygoosevlvexperiences." 

As soon as the actor shared the video, several netizens commented, admiring his look, and the effortless style statement. A fan wrote, "Stop being so hot". Another netizen wrote, "If Charm were an Olympic sport you'd have the highest score in history." One of the fans wrote, "That hair strand, that smile, that walk, that style." An internet user wrote, "Rising the temperature way to high." 

Sidharth Malhotra walked the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil at their fashion show in Delhi on Friday, August 9. The actor grabbed the eyeballs in a striking velvet blazer. In one of the videos going viral from the event, the Student of the Year actor is seen getting close to a model during their ramp walk.

Sidharth and the model named Alicia Kaur are seen getting close as they pose together at the ramp. As Alicia pulled Sidharth's collar close to her as part of their planned choreography, the actor is also seen holding her close. This video has been shared by the Instant Bollywood handle on Instagram and is going viral on social media. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha. The actioner was anticipated, but it went on to become a major flop at the box office.

Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagment? Here's the truth

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement