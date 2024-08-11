Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

At a recent fashion event, Sidharth Malhotra jammed with Saba Azad and even paused his ramp walk for her favourite actress.

Sidharth Malhotra recently made headlines for his recent appearance at a fashion show. The Shershaah actor walked the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil in an all-black for a retro-themed show. During his ramp walk, Sidharth got down from the ramp to greet his 'all-time favourite' actress.

Sidharth shared a reel from the fashion show. In the video, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor was seen jamming with actress-singer Saba Azad and actor Imaad Shah, entertaining the attendees with his charm. Sidharth was also seen pausing his ramp walk and greeting Zeenat Aman. He shared the reel with the caption, "Fun times! Bringing the 70s retro flair back with @shantanunikhil x @greygoosevlvexperiences."

As soon as the actor shared the video, several netizens commented, admiring his look, and the effortless style statement. A fan wrote, "Stop being so hot". Another netizen wrote, "If Charm were an Olympic sport you'd have the highest score in history." One of the fans wrote, "That hair strand, that smile, that walk, that style." An internet user wrote, "Rising the temperature way to high."

Sidharth Malhotra walked the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil at their fashion show in Delhi on Friday, August 9. The actor grabbed the eyeballs in a striking velvet blazer. In one of the videos going viral from the event, the Student of the Year actor is seen getting close to a model during their ramp walk.

Sidharth and the model named Alicia Kaur are seen getting close as they pose together at the ramp. As Alicia pulled Sidharth's collar close to her as part of their planned choreography, the actor is also seen holding her close. This video has been shared by the Instant Bollywood handle on Instagram and is going viral on social media. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha. The actioner was anticipated, but it went on to become a major flop at the box office.

