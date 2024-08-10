Watch: Sidharth Malhotra goes bold, holds model close during their ramp walk, netizens say 'Kiara is...'

Sidharth Malhotra was seen holding a model close to him during their bold ramp walk at a fashion show in Delhi on Friday, August 9.

Sidharth Malhotra walked the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil at their fashion show in Delhi on Friday, August 9. The actor grabbed the eyeballs in a striking velvet blazer. In one of the videos going viral from the event, the Student of the Year actor is seen getting close to a model during their ramp walk.

Sidharth and the model named Alicia Kaur are seen getting close as they posed together at the ramp. As Alicia pulled Sidharth's collar close to her as part of their planned choreography, the actor is also seen holding her close. This video has been shared by the Instant Bollywood handle on Instagram and is going viral on the social media.

The clip has garnered hilarious reactions with netizens guessing Sidhath's wife and actress Kiara Advani's reactions. While one of them wrote, "Kiara is waiting at home", another added, "Kiara crying in the corner." Another comment read, "Kiara will be with slipper bro! Go home and surrender."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the action thriller Yodha. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film was released in the theatres on March 15 and received mised to positive reviews from the audiences and critics.

Yodha failed at the box office as it earned just Rs 34.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 51.50 crore worldwide, according to the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. Thus, the film couldn't even recover its reported budget of Rs 55 crore. Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles, the action thriller is now streaming on Prime Video.

Though Sidharth Malhotra hasn't announced his next film yet, the actor has reportedly began shooting his next action film titled Mitti in Uttarakhand. There are also rumours that he will be soon sharing the screen with Kiara Advani in a romantic comedy. The pair, whose only film till date has been Shershaah in 2021, haven't starred together in a movie since their wedding last year.

