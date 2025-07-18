Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make first appearance after daughter's birth, leave hospital with baby girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walked out of the Mumbai hospital, ready to take their newborn daughter home. The couple and their daughter left the hospital and headed to Kiara Advani's mother's house in Byculla.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently embarked on the chapter of parenthood, have now made their first public appearance post the birth of their precious baby girl. On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted taking Kiara Advani and their daughter home from the hospital. On July 15, Sidharth Mahotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their daughter. Shortly after, the Shershaah actor officially announced the good news with the note, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

Is Kiara Advani discharged from the hospital after welcoming a baby girl with Sidharth Malhotra?

Watch the video here

What note did Sidharth Malhotra share with the paparazzi after his daughter's birth?

On Thursday, new parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a heartfelt appeal to paps and media, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy. In an Instagram post, they wrote, "We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth."

When did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get married?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah. Kiara Advani publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time at the Met Gala 2025. For her first-time appearance, Kiara Advani opted for a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

