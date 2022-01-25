WATCH! Siddhant Chaurvedi lends freezing Ananya Panday his blazer during 'Gehraiyaan' promotions, wins the internet

The promotions of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video film 'Gehraiyaan', directed by Shakun Batra and starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday are on in full swing.

Recently, the entire cast was seen at Mumbai's Taj Lands End for the film's promotion. While Deepika looked gorgeous in an orange body-hugging outfit, Ananya Panday opted for a maroon bralette and designer culottes. On the other hand, Siddhant was seen looking dapper in denim, a crisp white shirt teamed with a black blazer.

Now, several videos of the stars promoting the film have surfaced online. In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, actress Ananya Panday is seen posing for the paps out on the lawns of the hotel. But that is not why the video has caught the netizens' attention.

In the now-viral video, actor Siddhant is seen lending a freezing Ananya his blazer. It so happened that while Ananya was striking a pose for the paps in her chic outfit, the cold wind sent a chill down her spine and she couldn't manage to carry on with her photoshoot. Meanwhile, Siddhant stepped in and lent Ananya his blazer.

Siddhant's sweet gesture won the hearts of the netizens. Fans praised the actor for his kind act and dropped comments like " well done", " so caring", " such a kind gesture" among others.

Meanwhile, Ananya was trolled for opting to wear an outfit that did not suit the weather. "Thandi itni par style pehle hai inka," commented a user. "To ghr se h pure kpde pehen kr ane the," wrote another.

Watch the video here:



This is the first time, Ananya and Siddhant will be coming together on screen. After 'Gehraiyaan', they will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Meanwhile 'Gehraiyaan' trailer has been receiving rave reviews from the viewers. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 11, 2022.