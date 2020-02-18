Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi pushes Ranveer Singh to collect Filmfare Award, calls video 'cheer faad'

Two days after Filmfare Awards were aired, Ranveer Singh shared a video that saw his best moments from the show. In the video, Ranveer was also pushed to collect the Filmfare Award. His 'Gully Boy' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was the person to push Ranveer.

Ranveer was seen bonding with both Vicky Kaushal and Siddhant in the video. One moment was when Siddhant held Ranveer Singh's back as the winner of 'Best Actor In A Supporting Lead - Male' was being announced. As soon as Ranveer was picked as the winner of the award, Siddhant pushed Ranveer to go and collect the award.

Take a look:

Interestingly, after Ranveer shared the video, Siddhant also commented 'cheer faad'. 'Gully Boy' marked Siddhant's debut in Bollywood. He also won the Filmfare Award for best actor in a supporting role (male) at the same ceremony.

'Gully Boy' won as many as 13 awards at Filmfare 2020. Zoya Akhtar won best director and best film (critics) and Ranveer Singh bagged best actor in a leading role (male) while the female lead Alia Bhatt also won best actor in a leading role (female). The movie also shared best music award with 'Kabir Singh'. 'Apna Time Aayega' was awarded best lyrics. Zoya and Reema Kagti won best screenplay for 'Gully Boy' too.