Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan is one of those celebrities who has been quite vocal about not only her journey in the film industry but also the the medical procedures she underwent to look how she desired. Once, during an interview, Shruti Haasan got quite candid about her nose surgery and the fillers she got. The actress said that since it is her face and body, she does not "feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself".

In a chat with Hauterrfly, Shruti Haasan said that it was "obvious" that she got nose surgery as she made her debut with her "old nose". She said, "I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple."

Shruti Haasan also addressed trolls who slammed her for having fillers. She said that if tomorrow she had to get a facelift, maybe she would or maybe she would not and that is her personal choice.

"It's my body. And those who want to do whatever they want to or don't want to, I don't condone it. I don't want people to say Shruti sabko bol rahi hai jaake filler lagao. Nahi. Aapko karna hai karo. Nai karna hai nai karo. Mujhe bass apne kaam pe chodo (I am not telling everyone to get fillers. If you want to do it, do it. If not, don't do it. Let me just do what I want)," she added.

