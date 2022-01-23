Headlines

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor officiates her makeup artist’s wedding, says ‘Thank you for this honour’

Shraddha Kapoor's make-up artist complimented the actress and wrote a lovely note for her after sharing the video.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2022, 06:36 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor did something special for her best friend and beauty artist Shraddha Naik. The actress officiated the ceremony at her MUA's wedding and married her off with her beloved in front of all her loved ones. Shraddha Naik released a video from her wedding, in which Kapoor is seen officiating the wedding ceremony.

 

Shraddha Kapoor's make-up artist complimented the actress and wrote a lovely note for her after sharing the video by The Wedding Story. She spoke about how special it was for Shraddha to officiate the wedding. Shraddha is seen in the video asking her MUA and boyfriend if they will marry each other at the wedding ceremony so that she can perfect her job as an officiant. The actress from Street Dancer 3 looked stunning in a lavender gown and managed to stun everyone.

 

Her makeup artist wrote, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding  We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie!"

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a sweet video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen spending time at home with her cat Shyloh and her father Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha's followers, who had been waiting for her to post something on her Instagram account, were blown away by the video.

Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. She will also be featured in a film starring Nikhil Dwivedi, in which she will play Naagin.

