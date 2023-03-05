Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's dance to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show me the Thumka with fan at airport wins hearts

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which will release this Holi. The movie songs' have already created excitement among the fans, and fans are grooving to the steps of the leads. The actress was recently seen dancing with a fan to the song ‘Show me the Thumka’ at the airport.

In the video, Shraddha Kapoor could be seen slaying in a casual outfit wearing pink trousers with a white top. The actress danced to the song ‘Show me the Thumka’ from her upcoming movie with a fan. The tweet read, “#ShraddhaKapoor was sweet enough to shake a leg on #ShowMeTheThumka with a fan at the airport! #viral” in the video, the actress was seen doing the hook step of the song with her fan.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in prominent roles. The duo has created a buzz in the audience with their chemistry. This is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha will be seen together, and their fans are eager to watch what they have to offer. The movie is set to have a festive release to spread the colour of love and comedy this Holi, March 8. Kartik Aaryan, who has worked with Luv Ranjan before in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is reportedly going to surprise his fans with a cameo in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Chichhore (2019). She also made a special appearance in Varun Dhawan starring Bhediya. There are also reports that the actress is going to play the role of Ichhadhaari Naagin in the film titled Naagin which is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

