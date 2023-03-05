Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's dance to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show me the Thumka with fan at airport wins hearts

Shraddha Kapoor was impressed by a fan and grooved to the song, Show me the Thumka, at the airport

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's dance to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show me the Thumka with fan at airport wins hearts
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which will release this Holi. The movie songs' have already created excitement among the fans, and fans are grooving to the steps of the leads. The actress was recently seen dancing with a fan to the song ‘Show me the Thumka’ at the airport.

In the video, Shraddha Kapoor could be seen slaying in a casual outfit wearing pink trousers with a white top. The actress danced to the song ‘Show me the Thumka’ from her upcoming movie with a fan. The tweet read, “#ShraddhaKapoor was sweet enough to shake a leg on #ShowMeTheThumka with a fan at the airport! #viral” in the video, the actress was seen doing the hook step of the song with her fan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in prominent roles. The duo has created a buzz in the audience with their chemistry. This is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha will be seen together, and their fans are eager to watch what they have to offer. The movie is set to have a festive release to spread the colour of love and comedy this Holi, March 8. Kartik Aaryan, who has worked with Luv Ranjan before in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is reportedly going to surprise his fans with a cameo in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Chichhore (2019). She also made a special appearance in Varun Dhawan starring Bhediya. There are also reports that the actress is going to play the role of Ichhadhaari Naagin in the film titled Naagin which is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. 

Read: Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar trolled for dancing to Oo Antava, netizens say 'no match for Samantha'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Decoding Shraddha Kapoor's sultry look in blue organza saree, check out
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you find dog hidden in THIS vintage sketch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.