Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor says no one wanted to work with her in Bollywood, had no work for months: 'Bahut kathin..'

Shraddha Kapoor recalled her struggle in Bollywood, and being without work for months after her flop debut.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 09:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shraddha Kapoor says no one wanted to work with her in Bollywood, had no work for months: 'Bahut kathin..'
Shraddha Kapoor
One film can change a lot, and this is what Shraddha Kapoor has proved again. The actress, who was once offered a film opposite Salman Khan, is now ruling the box office. This actress may have had a bad start at the box office, but she went on to star in several successful films, including the recent box office juggernaut. She's none other than Stree aka Shraddha Kapoor. 

Shraddha Kapoor on her dull phase

Shraddha Kapoor opened up about the dull phase of her career and recalled getting no work after her flop debut. Shraddha has broken several box office records with her latest release, Stree 2. The horror-comedy film, released on Thursday, has broken several records and collected Rs 54 crores on the first day (including paid previews). 

In a recent interview, Shraddha admitted that despite having a film background, no one was willing to work with her, and she had to give several auditions before Mohit Suri decided to take the risk of working with her. "Kaafi saare auditions karne pade kyuki uss waqt aisa koi aise chahta nahi tha ki mere saath film kare. Khaas tor se agar flop film ka baggage leke aapki shuruat hui hai toh bahut kathin hota hai aapko agli film milna. Phir Mohit Suri ko pata nahi kya laga aur unhone belief dikhaya." After Aashiqui 2, Shraddha gained stardom, and went on to star in other successful films, including ABCD 2, Ek Villain, Haider, Baaghi, Stree, Chhichhore, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. 

Shraddha, daughter of Shakti Kapoor, started her career in 2010, with Teen Patti. Despite sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, and Hollywood actor Ben Kingsley, Shraddha's debut film was straightaway rejected by the audience, becoming a major flop at the box office. Then Shraddha was seen in YRF-backed Luv Ka The End, and it met with a similar fate. 

Stree 2 box office collection

As per trade sources, Stree 2 earned Rs 46 crore net domestically on Thursday, August 15, its release day. In addition to this, the film had earned Rs 8.55 crore in paid previews on Wednesday evening bringing its total opening collection to Rs 54.5 crore, the fourth-highest ever. The films that Stree 2’s tsunami left behind include a who-is-who of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood history, including Hrithik Roshan’s War (Rs 53 crore), Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (Rs 44 crore), and Sunny Deol’s (Rs 40 crore).

Read: 'Aap kab tak ghar baithoge': Baghban child actor Smit Sheth reveals this director advised him to quit films | Exclusive

