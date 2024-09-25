Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur took the internet by storm as they reunited in Aashiqui 2-style at an event.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor won over the audience's hearts with their chemistry in Aashiqui 2. Not only did the film become a hit at the box office, but the duo also became one of the favorite on-screen couples. Now, their recent video has created a stir on the internet.

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor had an Aashiqui 2-style reunion at the Saudi Welcome To Arabia event in Mumbai last night. Shraddha stunned in a black saree and Aditya was seen wearing a a tailored navy three-piece suit. As it was raining, both of the stars were walking under an umbrella.

The video which is now going viral on social media shows Aditya Roy Kapur calling Shraddha Kapoor from behind with a big smile on his face and later the two shared a warm hug under an umbrella making fans nostalgic about their chemistry in Aashiqui 2. The fans couldn't stop gushing about their reunion.

One of the users shared the video on Reddit with fans pouring love on Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. One of the comments read, "Omg it’s raining, Aditya calling her Arohi, and in the background playing Tum Hi Ho. Universe showing all signs." Another user commented, "In my mind too they are married." Another user wrote, "They’re both single I hope something happens." Another user wrote, "They are so meant to be together."

Shraddha and Aditya featured together in the 2013 musical drama Aashiqui 2, which was a huge box-office success. The film made both of them stars overnight and later on public demand they collaborated once again for Ok Jaanu.

Shraddha Kapoor recently starred in one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films, Stree 2 and currently riding high on success. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager has bagged a nomination in the International Emmys. The actor will be next seen in the movie Metro...In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal in key roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.