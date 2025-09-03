Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'

After numerous reports of Shilpa Shetty's iconic Bandra restaurants, Bastian is shutting down, Shilpa Shetty had to step forward and shunned the rumours.

IANS

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 10:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Shilpa Shetty confirms Bastian is NOT shutting down, issues official statement with video: 'Don't turn this love into something toxic'
A lot has been written ever since the announcement of the shutdown of one of Shilpa Shetty's iconic Bandra restaurants in Mumbai, Bastian. Now, the diva has cleared the air, saying that Bastian is going nowhere. Shilpa revealed that they are turning Bastian into a South Indian restaurant named Ammakai and are shifting Bastian to Juhu with the name Bastian Beach Club.

In the video dropped by her on her official Instagram handle, Shilpa was heard saying on a call, "No, I am not shutting down Bastian, I promise." She further revealed, "I have received numerous calls, but everything said, I can definitely feel the love for Bastain, but don't turn this love into something toxic. I have literally come to say that Batian is going nowhere. We have always introduced new food, continuing with that passion, we are so excited to announce not one but two new places."

Announcing Ammakai and Bastian Beach club, the 'Sukhee' actress added, "Something new and brilliant again. Going back to my roots with a place called Ammakai - pure South India Mangalorean cuisine in our Bandra Bastian and Bastian Beach club in Juhu. So I can't wait for all of you to try something new and experience new flavours of Bastian hospitality."

"Bandra Bastian was the root to our tree called Bastian Hospitality, like a tree blooms new fruits, our favourite Bandra restaurant is giving way to a new one called AMMAKAI, South Indian Mangalorean cuisine, taking me back to my roots. Your Favourite Bastian is going to Juhu, with the name of Bastian Beach Club. So BASTIAN is staying...going nowhere!!!!!

Full credit to my brother, partner and CEO of our enterprise, Ranjeet Bindra @ranjeetbindra, for having this vision of transforming the hospitality business with his expertise and passion at this scale. God Speed", she captioned the post.

