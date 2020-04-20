Watch: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra work out in sync, make it Viaan's playground

A video of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra working out in sync has been making rounds of the internet. In a rather unique manner, the couple managed to make their workout session a playground for their son Viaan Kundra.

While Shilpa and Raj were working out, Viaan was seen jumping and rolling in the middle of their workout. While Viaan had his share of fun even on treadmill, Shilpa and Raj did not fail to give us couple goals with their synchronized workout.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together!"

Talking about the unique workout, she added, "Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around."

She sent a message for her fans too, viz, "Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too!"

See the video here:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently welcomed another child in their life. Born by surrogacy, the couple welcomed a daughter and named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.