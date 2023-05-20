Shehnaaz Gill sizzles at the beach, shares unseen moments from her fun-filled Phuket vacation; fans say 'pyaar hogaya'

Shehnaaz Gill shares glimpse of fun-filled Phuket vacation

Shehnaaz Gill who recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently enjoying a fun-filled vacation in Thailand. The actress’ new video has made fans smile a little wider.

On Friday, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram and shared a sweet video showing a glimpse of her fun-filled vacation in Phuket. In the video, the actress was seen enjoying her vacation to the fullest with a big smile throughout and she put Arijit Singh’s song Dil Na Jaaniye as the background of her reel which made it just perfect.

In the video, the actress can be seen posing in a stunning outfit at the beach and playing with sand. She was also seen taking a dive in the swimming pool, enjoying a motor boat ride, jumping on the beach, and adoring nature. The actress captioned the video, “happiness” and added dolphin, sun, and waves emojis.”

Fans were left in awe seeing Shehnaaz Gill’s beautiful video and showered their love in the comment section. One of the comments read, “I pray that god always keeps this girl happy and smiling.” Another commented, “Sukoon.” Another said, “just beautiful soul growing wings.” Another commented, “she looks like an absolute angel.” Another said, “If cuteness ki dukan an had a face .”

Earlier too, Shehnaaz Gill took the internet by storm with her sizzling photos from Phuket vacation when she dropped her sizzling photos in a red dress posing at the beach.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100% helmed by Sajid Khan. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s next in the pipeline wherein she is reported to be sharing screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

