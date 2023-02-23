Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill reacts to paparazzi being trolled for invasion of privacy, says 'mujhe toh media ne hi banaya hai'

Amid Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities calling out paparazzi for invading their privacy, Shehnaaz Gill said that the media has played a major part in her popularity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill reacts to paparazzi being trolled for invasion of privacy, says 'mujhe toh media ne hi banaya hai'
Shehnaaz Gill

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz Gill reacted to the recent controversy of paparazzi being trolled for invading stars' privacy and stated that the media made her a star. The actress recently attended an award function, and on the red carpet, she was asked to share her views about Alia's privacy being invaded by paps.

In a video that is going viral, the actress is asked to comment on a photo that is being trolled. When she says she doesn't want to talk about trolling, the journalist asks her opinion on paparazzi being called out. The actress replied, “Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge toh uske liye mere pass koi Jawab nahi hai (I am here because of the media, it’s the media only who has always highlighted me but if you talk about trolling, I have no answer to that)” 

Watch the video

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for the 'gross invasion' of her privacy when two men took her photos from the terrace of a neighbouring building while she was chilling at home. Later in the day, Janhvi Kapoor too criticised the same media portal revealing that she too was 'photographed unaware' inside her gym. 

Janhvi stated that she understands the job of a paparazzo and the "requirements of being a public figure" when there is a "mutual understanding" between both parties as she added, "I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight doing your job. When there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it's a journalistic accomplishment is far from it." Even Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor supported Alia Bhatt's stand against the paparazzi.

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023. Gill will also be seen in Sajid Khan's directorial 100%, which stars Retish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.