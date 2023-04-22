Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill asks event volunteer to click her photo with fan, netizens go gaga for actress: 'We love you'

Shehnaaz Gill proved again why she deserves to receive so much love and loyalty from her fans. Watch how she requested the professional to help her fan in getting a correct picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill asks event volunteer to click her photo with fan, netizens go gaga for actress: 'We love you'
Shehnaaz Gill

Friday, April 21, was a critical day for Shehnaaz Gill. The pretty Punjaban made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz's debut was highly anticipated by her fans, and the reason is her followers' unfiltered love and affection towards her. 

These feelings only develop when there is a mutual or similar sentiment from the other side. Shehnaaz loves her fans, and she always makes sure to keep them happy, no matter what. On Friday, Shehnaaz and her KKBKKJ co-stars attend a fashion show. Shehnaaz and Siddharth Nigam walked the ramp and won praise for their confidence. After the event, Shehnaaz got mobbed by her fans, and they all request her to pose with them for selfies. Shehnaaz tried to acknowledge maximum requests and posed for multiple photos. A boy approached Gill for a selfie and asked the event volunteers to take his phone and click a picture. The volunteer wasn't keen to hold her fans' phone. So, Shehnaaz requested him to take his phone and click their photo. The volunteer hurriedly clicked a photo and gave back the phone. The fan was unhappy as he clicked a blurry photo. The boy asked him to click another photo and Shehnaaz asked the event volunteer to take the photo. . 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This gesture of Shehnaaz impressed her fan and even the netizens. As soon as Viral Bhayani shared the video, several of Shehnaaz fans appriciated for valuing fans. A user wrote, "Jo bhi hai bndi hmesha apne fans se acha behave karti hai (She always treat her fans properly)." Another user wrote, "The love this woman has earned.... She is so humble and sweet with fans." A netizen added, "Maybe she is irritating, isn't fluent in English, sometimes becomes weird, but her gesture towards people is pure sweet."

On the work side, Shehnaaz is expected to join Rhea Kapoor's next film with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen with John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan's 100%.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users will soon be able to fix billing issues without leaving the app
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.