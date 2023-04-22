Watch: Shehnaaz Gill asks event volunteer to click her photo with fan, netizens go gaga for actress: 'We love you'

Shehnaaz Gill

Friday, April 21, was a critical day for Shehnaaz Gill. The pretty Punjaban made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz's debut was highly anticipated by her fans, and the reason is her followers' unfiltered love and affection towards her.

These feelings only develop when there is a mutual or similar sentiment from the other side. Shehnaaz loves her fans, and she always makes sure to keep them happy, no matter what. On Friday, Shehnaaz and her KKBKKJ co-stars attend a fashion show. Shehnaaz and Siddharth Nigam walked the ramp and won praise for their confidence. After the event, Shehnaaz got mobbed by her fans, and they all request her to pose with them for selfies. Shehnaaz tried to acknowledge maximum requests and posed for multiple photos. A boy approached Gill for a selfie and asked the event volunteers to take his phone and click a picture. The volunteer wasn't keen to hold her fans' phone. So, Shehnaaz requested him to take his phone and click their photo. The volunteer hurriedly clicked a photo and gave back the phone. The fan was unhappy as he clicked a blurry photo. The boy asked him to click another photo and Shehnaaz asked the event volunteer to take the photo. .

Here's the video

This gesture of Shehnaaz impressed her fan and even the netizens. As soon as Viral Bhayani shared the video, several of Shehnaaz fans appriciated for valuing fans. A user wrote, "Jo bhi hai bndi hmesha apne fans se acha behave karti hai (She always treat her fans properly)." Another user wrote, "The love this woman has earned.... She is so humble and sweet with fans." A netizen added, "Maybe she is irritating, isn't fluent in English, sometimes becomes weird, but her gesture towards people is pure sweet."

On the work side, Shehnaaz is expected to join Rhea Kapoor's next film with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen with John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan's 100%.