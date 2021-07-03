Watch: Shanaya Kapoor performs Kathak on the song 'Thare Rahiyo' from 'Pakeezah'

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been making headlines from the time producer Karan Johar announced that she will be making her Bollywood debut under Dharma Productions.

Shanaya recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her performing Kathak with her dance teacher, Charvi Bhardwaj in her house. She captioned it, "practice session with the most patient & amazing teacher @charvi.b #happywhenidance." Shanaya wore a yellow Anarkali kurta and white churidar while she performed the dance on Lata Mangeshkar's 'Thare Rahiyo' from the film 'Pakeezah' (1972).

Shanaya is often seen hanging out with her best friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda having a crazy time together and is papped at various salons and restaurants. Many may not know this but she is a trained Kathak dancer and has also worked in the film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' as an assistant director.

Shanaya will start shooting for her debut film in July, though the details of the project have been kept under wraps.

She recently shared pictures of a fun photoshoot along with Ananya Pandey and Navya, where the group struck a few goofy poses. While Ananya and Shanaya twinned in their black tops and blue denim, Navya opted for a black jumpsuit for the night. Sharing the photos, Shanaya wrote, “my kinda crazy ”

The photos were like by many especially their mothers Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey. But it washer father Sanjay Kapoor’s comment on the photos which took the cake. He wrote, “There goes my sleep tonight.” Shanaya replied to him saying, “@sanjaykapoor2500 u can come out also and join.”