Watch: Shahid Kapoor gives sassy reply to reporter asking him to share his 'ek raat ki kahani': 'Tu apni bata de...'

While promoting his upcoming actioner, Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor gave a quirky reply to a reporter who asked him to share ek memorable raat ki kahani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor at Bloody Daddy trailer launch

Shahid Kapoor is known for giving witty replies at press conferences and he knows how to give it back to someone who tries to act smart. On Wednesday, Shahid launched the trailer of his upcoming actioner, Bloody Daddy. The film is the official remake of the 2011 French film, Sleepless Nights, and the actor launched the official trailer with director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Himanshu Sharma. 

After the launch, Shahid interacted with the media and was spot-on with his answers. At the end of the conference, a reporter asked him a cheeky question. Taking reference to Kapoor's dialogue from the trailer, he asked, "Aapke kirdaar ne bataya ki har raat ki ek kahani hoti hai..." Shahid understood his context and interrupted him saying, "Abhi tu apni personal life mein mat jana. Warna TMI ho jayega." The reporter completed his question, "Toh aapki koi aisi raat ki kahani hai jo aapke liye memorable rahi ho?" Shahid smirked at him, and replied, "Mujhe pata tha.. ek kharato wali kahani hai, sunoge?" When the reporter didn't get the desired answer, he further asked, "Bloody Daddy ki koi kahani hai?" Shahid trolled him, and said, "Tu apni bata de... you are dying to tell us. Tere mann mein hai kuch 'ki maine kiya uss raat ko sabko bata deta hoon." 

On Wednesday, the makers of Bloody Daddy dropped the trailer of the movie on Youtube. The trailer opens with Shahid Kapoor’s intense look and voice recalling the story of the night when things took a wrong turn. The action-packed trailer shows Shahid beating, killing, and slaying baddies in style.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Diana Penty, Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ankur Bhatia among others. The crime thriller is based on the 2011 French movie Sleepless Night helmed by Frederic Jardin. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9 on Jio Cinema.

