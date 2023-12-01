Watch: Shah Rukh Khan stopped for security check at Mumbai airport, his reaction wins the internet

Shah Rukh Khan was seen smiling after being stopped at the Mumbai airport for security check.

Security personnel at the Mumbai airport, on Thursday, stopped Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport. A paparazzo shared a video capturing SRK moving towards the airport accompanied by his security team and manager.

Embracing an all-black attire, the Dunki star sported comfortable pants, a black tee, and a jacket at Mumbai airport. He was seen smiling after being stopped at the airport, the video of the same is going viral and social media users are reacting to it. One of them wrote, "Isse bolte hai King Khan looks."

The second one said, "So good to see the officer is doing his job, no matter even if god appears in front of him." The third one said, "Respect to both of them as they both doing their work with full integrity."

Meanwhile, Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, is set to release in December. The actor, who is riding high on the success of Pathaan and Jawan, is now collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani in a more grounded, less action-oriented film. And given that it is Shah Rukh and Hirani’s first collab, expectations are high from this film. Now, if a leading filmmaker and casting director is to be believed, Dunki is a ‘hundred times better’ than one of Hirani’s seminal works – 3 Idiots.

Now, the film’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shed some light on Dunki. In a chat with Indian Express, he said, “When I read the script of Dunki, I was blown away. If you loved 3 Idiots, it is going to be 100 times better than that. I have cried whenever I have read the script. Every time.”

Rajkumar Hirani is known for making content-based things backed by a solid plot. This is in stark contrast to the two Shah Rukh films that released and broke box office records this year. Both Jawan and Pathaan were action entertainers and both earned in excess of Rs 1000 crore. But given tha Hirani has managed to break box office record with his story-backed films too, fans are eagerly awaiting for this blockbuster combination.