Watch: Aryan Khan meets DJ Martin Garrix backstage at his Mumbai concert in unseen video, fans joke 'does he ever smile'

Aryan Khan met DJ Martin Garrix backstage after his recent Mumbai concert at the Sunburn Festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan met popular DJ Martin Garrix backstage after his Mumbai concert recently. An unseen video from the concert has now surfaced online and it shows the two meeting on the stairs of the stage and having a quick chat. While the video doesn’t catch the audio of their conversation, it shows the tue exchange pleasantries for a short while.

The video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Thusday night with the caption, “Martingarrix and #aryankhan meet together #sunburn.” The video shows Aryan, dressed in a white t-shirt, waiting on the stairs backstage when Martin Garrix arrives and shakes his hand. The two share a casual hug and then proceed to chat for some time.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “How cute they are?” Many fans wondered why Aryan never smiles in any of his pictures and videos. “Anyone ever seen Aryan Khan smiling anywhere,” quipped one fan. Another wrote, “Does he ever smile?” Others wondered what the two must have talked about and speculating on the same. “Martin might be asking you and your father look the same,” read one comment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Martin Garrix is currently in India on a multi-city tour, performing in variopus parts of the country as part of the ongoing Sunburn Music Festival. The Mumbai concert took place on Wednesday, March 8 and a concert in Delhi is scheduled for March 11, Saturday.

Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and designer Gauri Khan, is set to make his debut in the entertainment world witha  web series he has written and will be directing as well. The 25-year-old has said that he is not interested in following his father’s footsteps and becoming an actor. He wants to stay behind the camera. His younger sister, Suhana Khan, though, will make her debut as an actor this year with the Netflix film The Archies.

Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
