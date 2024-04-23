Shah Rukh is floored by Mohanlal's energetic dance on 'Zinda Banda' in viral video: 'Wish I had...'

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and shared the video of Mohanlal grooving to his song Zinda Banda.

Superstar Mohanlal set the stage on fire with his dance performance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda Banda' song from Jawan at an award show in Kochi. The videos of Mohanlal, 63, grooving to SRK and Rajinikanth's song are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos shared by Mohanlal's fan page on X, the actor was seen wearing a cheetah-printed shirt with a brown leather jacket and pants. He flaunted his energetic moves on stage.

Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to the video and write, "Thank u @mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!!"

He also performed Rajinikanth's song 'Hukum' from 'Jailer'. 'Zinda Banda' was one of the chartbusters from SRK and Atlee's 'Jawan'. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

And in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', Mohanlal did a cameo. The songs in the film were also composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal has started shooting for Tharun Moorthy's directorial L360. The film, which is tentatively titled L360, went on floors on April 22. Mohanlal will also be seen in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial L2E: Empuraan.

Helmed by Prithviraj, the film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'. A poster of the film features Mohanlal with his back to the camera, with a gun in his hand and facing a helicopter. The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, 'Lucifer,' was officially announced in August 2022. The first part of the franchise received good response from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them. 'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

(With inputs from ANI)