Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji give fans Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan's cute gesture for Rani Mukerji at IIFA 2024 reminds fans of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan is back to host IIFA this year and has taken over the internet with his charm and humour. The actor was recently seen reuniting with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji at the event leaving fans gushing over their chemistry.

On Saturday, IIFA 2024’s official page shared a video on Instagram featuring King Khan and Rani Mukerji. In the video, Rani could be seen walking towards the mike with an envelope, while Shah Rukh Khan was seen holding the pallu of Rani’s elegant sea-green silk saree, making sure it stayed in place as she walked gracefully across the stage. Shah Rukh’s cute gesture has won the internet.

While Rani Mukerji opted for a green silk saree which she paired with a matching blouse and pearl necklace, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a grey blazer, paired with a black shirt and trousers. Their chemistry on the IIFA stage has become the talk of the town with fans wishing to see them together on screen once again.

Netizens flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Rani and Shah Rukh look good together, hope they do a film together again.” Another comment read, “nostalgia at peak. They should work together again.” Another appreciated SRK’s gesture for Rani and wrote, “a true gentleman by all means.” Another user commented, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia will never fade away.”

While Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan at IIFA 2024, Rani Mukerji bagged the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal bagged the Best Film award.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is currently under production.

