Watch: Shah Rukh Khan praises fans for exemplary work on his 55th birthday, promises to celebrate 56th in grand way

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

What is Mahadev app scam involving Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, other celebrities?

American envoy's visit to PoK sparks geopolitical row; India raises concerns with US over Kashmir dispute

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

7 Benefits of smiling and laughing

7 Natural herbs to reduce belly fat

10 health benefits of moon milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Here's how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan praises fans for exemplary work on his 55th birthday, promises to celebrate 56th in grand way

Shah Rukh Khan has spread love for his fans and given them a shoutout for helping out during tough COVID-19 times during his 55th birthday

Bollywood

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:06 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a special message for his fans on his 55th birthday today. The actor stepped out of his house, and while enjoying the view of the sea in public, he shared a video which was addressed to his fans.

He addressed the video to his fans who had donated PPE kits and hosted blood donation camps. The fans did so in light of the ongoing pandemic - COVID-19.

"Hi everybody. This is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I've been getting on social media. The love you guys are spreading, especially SRK Universe, Team SRK FC, SRK Chennai FC, SRK Warriors, SRK Fan Association, all of you - I know the work you boys and girls have been doing on my birthday," said Shah Rukh.

He further explained, "You have been giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now. The PPE kits, blood donation and going out and helping people, is the most wonderful work you can do."

Thanking fans for their wishes, he mentioned, "You can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love. So thank you for spreading the love - from far, near and through whatever resources we have. Thank you so much for the birthday wishes."

Shah Rukh left with a promise to make 56th birthday bigger than 55th. "I love you all. Inshallah, next year, we'll all get together and have a bigger and better party. Like I said already, 56 is better than 55. We'll have lots of fun. I miss you all. Big hug. Lots of love to everyone," the actor shared.

Giving a flying kiss, he added, "Keep doing the good work. God bless you all."

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a grey t-shirt and pants while addressing the video. Posting it, he wrote, "Thank you all... hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always!"

Here it is:

Not just his fans, Shah Rukh Khan received birthday wishes from his Bollywood peers too. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were a few to extend heartwarming wishes to him. He also received love from the South Indian film industry actors.

