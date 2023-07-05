Watch: Shah Rukh Khan looks fit and healthy as he returns to Mumbai amid reports of accident in US, fans relieved

Shah Rukh Khan returns back to Mumbai

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan left his fans worried after the reports of him meeting with an accident while shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project in the US surfaced online. However, the Bollywood superstar is back in Mumbai and looks hale and hearty.

On Tuesday, Viral Bhayani shared a video wherein Shah Rukh Khan can be seen arriving back in Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing a blue hoodie which he paired with a white t-shirt and matching denim. He completed his look with a black cap and sunglasses along with a statement bracelet.

The actor’s appearance at the airport came as a great relief to his fans and cine-goers who were worried about SRK’s health. The actor looked quite fit and fine with no signs of injury amid reports of him undergoing nose surgery in the US.

Earlier, according to a report from Etimes, a source told the portal, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital.”

The source also added, "His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about and that King Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home.”

Fans were relieved and delighted to see their star perfectly fine and healthy. One of the comments read, “good to see him fit.” Another wrote, “Pathaan is back.” Another commented, “King is back and super fine.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

