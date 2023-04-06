Search icon
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at Eden Gardens during KKR vs RCB IPL match

Shah Rukh Khan knows how to stun entertained audiences. As soon as the actor grooved to his hit song, the crowd screamed in excitement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan did not disappoint his Kolkata fans as Kolkata Knight Riders took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 9th match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Shah Rukh with his daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor`s daughter) flew to Kolkata before the match started. Khan was dressed in a black hoodie and black pants. He teamed it up with black shades. Several videos from Eden Gardens surfaced online. 

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

While waving and greeting the fans at the stadium, SRK was also seen shaking legs to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the balcony. In another frame, the Pathaan star was enjoying popcorn while accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and veteran singer Usha Uthup. This is the second match of the Kolkata Knight Riders after they lost to Punjab Kings in their opening match. 

For Kolkata, spinner Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy would be the key players. While RCB has in-form batters Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis on their side. Kolkata has replaced Suyash Sharma and included Anukul Roy on their side. Bangalore added David Willey in the place of injured Reece Topley. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders and opted to field first. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan. 

