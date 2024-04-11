Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of crowd outside Mannat on Eid 2024, thanks fans for making his day special

Dressed in a white kurta pajama, Shah Rukh Khan greeted hundreds of his fans outside Mannat on the occasion of Eid.

India is celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, April 11. The superstar Shah Rukh Khan also joined in the festivities when he followed his annual Eid tradition and greeted hundreds of his fans outside Mannat. Each year, his fans gather outside his home on Eid to catch a glimpse of the actor and SRK never disappoints them.

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh shared a video of himself, dressed in a white kurta pajama, greeting the sea of crowd outside Mannat and wished Eid Mubarak to everyone. "Eid Mubarak everyone...and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity", he captioned the clip.

As soon as SRK posted the video, it went viral on social media. Netizens heaped praises on the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Thats one & only SRK For You", while another added, "King of Bollywood. Your films are being missed on these national holidays. Be healthy and announce your next soon." Calling King Khan as the Eid's moon, another fan wrote, "Moon sighted at Mannat".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback last year with three successful films. Pathaan and Jawan, two of them, crossed more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Jawan even became the highest-grossing film in his career. Dunki, his third release in 2023, also grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

The superstar hasn't announced his next film yet and has no release planned for this year. As per reports, he will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's film titled King next year. He also has the two YRF spy universe films named Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan in his pipeline.

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.