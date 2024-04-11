Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of crowd outside Mannat on Eid 2024, thanks fans for making his day special

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Even Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's chemistry can't save this all style, no substance ride

Who is Vaibhav Pandya, Hardik Pandya's stepbrother arrested for allegedly cheating cricketer of Rs 4.3 crore?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of crowd outside Mannat on Eid 2024, thanks fans for making his day special

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

Veggies to control bad cholesterol levels naturally in summer

8 health benefits of fasting

Meet Yashasvi Jaiswal's rumoured girlfriend, she is from...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of crowd outside Mannat on Eid 2024, thanks fans for making his day special

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Even Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's chemistry can't save this all style, no substance ride

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of crowd outside Mannat on Eid 2024, thanks fans for making his day special

Dressed in a white kurta pajama, Shah Rukh Khan greeted hundreds of his fans outside Mannat on the occasion of Eid.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 07:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans outside Mannat on Eid/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India is celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, April 11. The superstar Shah Rukh Khan also joined in the festivities when he followed his annual Eid tradition and greeted hundreds of his fans outside Mannat. Each year, his fans gather outside his home on Eid to catch a glimpse of the actor and SRK never disappoints them.

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh shared a video of himself, dressed in a white kurta pajama, greeting the sea of crowd outside Mannat and wished Eid Mubarak to everyone. "Eid Mubarak everyone...and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity", he captioned the clip.

As soon as SRK posted the video, it went viral on social media. Netizens heaped praises on the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Thats one & only SRK For You", while another added, "King of Bollywood. Your films are being missed on these national holidays. Be healthy and announce your next soon." Calling King Khan as the Eid's moon, another fan wrote, "Moon sighted at Mannat".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback last year with three successful films. Pathaan and Jawan, two of them, crossed more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Jawan even became the highest-grossing film in his career. Dunki, his third release in 2023, also grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

The superstar hasn't announced his next film yet and has no release planned for this year. As per reports, he will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's film titled King next year. He also has the two YRF spy universe films named Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan in his pipeline.

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Airfares jump 20-25% amid Vistara crisis on key routes due to high travel demand

Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss' Sikandar for Eid 2025: 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan..'

Meet man who cleared medical exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, quit IAS job due to...

India's highest paid actor, set to earn over Rs 300 crore for one film, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman, SRK, Akshay

Meet actor who once was unable to pay rent, was stuck for 6 years in one film, gave 13 flops, later won National Award

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement