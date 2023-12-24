Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside Mannat with folded hands post Dunki success

Headlines

COVID-19 surge: Maharashtra reports 50 new cases, 9 JN.1 infections

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

BCCI unlikely to send Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025; this nation may host India’s matches

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

Meet man who leads company of USD 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

Bollywood actresses who were asked to get their skin colour lightened

8 superfoods for weight loss

6 yoga poses to relieve elbow pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside Mannat with folded hands post Dunki success

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside Mannat with folded hands post Dunki success

Shah Rukh Khan was seen waving at his fans gathered outside bungalow Mannat and folded his fans to thank them.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting hundreds of his fans who gathered outside Mannat. The superstar thanked his fans with folded hands as his film Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, bounced back at the box office.

SRK waved at his fans outside his bungalow Mannat and folded his fans to thank them. The videos of him are now going viral on social media. On its release day, Dunki collected Rs 29.20 crore and saw a drop in its collections on the second day with earnings of Rs 20.12 crore.

Watch

On day 3, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer bounced back and collected Rs 26 crore, taking the three-day net India total to Rs Rs 75.32 crore. Dunki had earned Rs 103.40 crore gross worldwide in its first two days. After the two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023. Released in the cinemas worldwide on December 21, the comedy drama is based on the concept of illegal immigration. The Rajkumar Hirani film features Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

A special screening of Dunki will be held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, December 24. As the subject of the film is immensely relatable and speaks the voice of illegal immigrants and conditions abroad, it's indeed a worth watch for the parliamentary authorities and it certainly makes it a film that should be watched by every one. Shah Rukh Khan fans have shared their excitement over this proud moment with comments such as, "Make it tax-free", and "Tax-free karwaao please (Please make it tax-free)".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Gautam Gambhir reacts to Sanju Samson’s ton in IND vs SA decider, says ‘century marks beginning of his…'

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE