Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside Mannat with folded hands post Dunki success

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting hundreds of his fans who gathered outside Mannat. The superstar thanked his fans with folded hands as his film Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, bounced back at the box office.

SRK waved at his fans outside his bungalow Mannat and folded his fans to thank them. The videos of him are now going viral on social media. On its release day, Dunki collected Rs 29.20 crore and saw a drop in its collections on the second day with earnings of Rs 20.12 crore.

On day 3, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer bounced back and collected Rs 26 crore, taking the three-day net India total to Rs Rs 75.32 crore. Dunki had earned Rs 103.40 crore gross worldwide in its first two days. After the two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023. Released in the cinemas worldwide on December 21, the comedy drama is based on the concept of illegal immigration. The Rajkumar Hirani film features Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

A special screening of Dunki will be held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, December 24. As the subject of the film is immensely relatable and speaks the voice of illegal immigrants and conditions abroad, it's indeed a worth watch for the parliamentary authorities and it certainly makes it a film that should be watched by every one. Shah Rukh Khan fans have shared their excitement over this proud moment with comments such as, "Make it tax-free", and "Tax-free karwaao please (Please make it tax-free)".