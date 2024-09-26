Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at airport, almost falls after fan pushes him, actor's reaction wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan keeps his calm as he almost falls after getting pushed by a fan at the airport.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at airport, almost falls after fan pushes him, actor's reaction wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport
Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen at the Mumbai airport as he headed to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA event. The actor got mobbed at the airport with fans screaming and shouting his name to get one photograph. However, what caught everyone's attention was how a fan pushed him through the crowd and he almost fell but didn't loose his calm.

Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, SRK was seen navigating through an eager crowd that was eager to catch a glimpse of him. Dressed casually in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, Shah Rukh Khan displayed his signature blend of style and comfort while maintaining his composure amid the chaos.

Despite the overwhelming attention, he smiled and acknowledged fans as he made his way to the terminal, with his bodyguard ensuring his safety throughout the encounter. Meanwhile, the actor was seen losing his balance after a girl was seen pushing him through the crowd however, his bodyguard managed to save him from a fall. The actor won hearts as he kept his calm. 

One of the comments read, "Damn that aura of SRK." Another user wrote, "What is wrong with people??" Another wrote,"The real star of the Indian film industry." A comment read, "The way some fans are screaming, it sounds scary."

Anticipation for the lIFA 2024 has been building, especially following a light-hearted press conference where Shah Rukh and Karan Johar shared playful banter. At the event, Shah Rukh humorously teased Karan about his frequent hosting duties, joking, "Bhai, picture bhi bana na... kitna host karega tu?" to which Karan responded with laughter, showcasing their camaraderie.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the lIFA event, promising a night of laughter, entertainment, and glamour. Additionally, Shah Rukh is set to star in his upcoming film 'King', directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which reportedly features his daughter, Suhana Khan. The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

(With Inputs from ANI)

