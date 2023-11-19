Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with his wife Gauri Khan at the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

The cricket fever has gripped Bollywood too as India faces Australia in World Cup 2023 final. A number of Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma have reached Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in the Word Cup finals. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is also seen sitting in the Narendra Modi Stadium and cheering for the men in blue.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving at the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad with his wife Gauri Khan. The actor was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a blue shirt with matching jeans. He completed his look with a pair of glasses.

The entire nation holds its breath as the unstoppable force of India faces Australia in World Cup 2023 final. Australia won the toss and chose bowling first. Shah Rukh Khan also wished India best on Twitter and wrote, “Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best….India !!!”

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Venkatesh Daggubati, and other Indian celebs are also seen cheering for team India in the World Cup 2023 finals

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Dunki. The film marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22.