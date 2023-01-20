Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans book entire theatre for Pathaan first day first show in Nagpur, video goes viral

Pathaan advance bookings have taken a strong start with Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs leading the way.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans book entire theatre for Pathaan first day first show in Nagpur, video goes viral
Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role

As the release date of Pthaan draws nearer, advance bookings for the much-anticipated film have begun in full flow. And already, the film is breaking records with breakneck pace of bookings. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, the film’s star, are making special arrangements to mark the day with large-scale screenings. A new video has emerged of the actor’s fans booking an entire theatre for the film’s first day first show in Nagpur.

Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh’s comeback to the big screen after over four years, is releasing in theatres on Wednesday, January 25. The pre-sales began on January 18 in select theatres and advance bookings began today (January 20). On Thursday, a fan club of Shah Rukh called Club SRK Nagpur shared a video in which they booked an entire auditorium at a theatre for the 8am show of the film on the release day.

The video showed them telling the surprised theatre tellers that they wanted to book the entire audi, before the staff giving them all the tickets in a big manila envelope. The date and time of the show were written on the envelope. “Booked within seconds : We, The Club SRK booked an entire auditorium for our Pathaan First Day First Show,” the caption of the tweet shared by the fan club read. Several other fans of the actor praised the effort.

Another fan club of the actor called SRK Universe is hosting first day first show screenings of Pathaan in multiple cities. Their aim is to have 50,000 Shah Rukh fans watch the film together across India on the morning of the 25th.

Pathaan has already sold tickets worth Rs 10 crore for the first day, one of the highest figures for any Hindi film post-pandemic. It is expected to break several advance booking and first day collection records upon its release. The Siddharth Anand film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Greater Noida Authority to sell 165 housing plots; list of areas and reserve price
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.