Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans book entire theatre for Pathaan first day first show in Nagpur, video goes viral

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role

As the release date of Pthaan draws nearer, advance bookings for the much-anticipated film have begun in full flow. And already, the film is breaking records with breakneck pace of bookings. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, the film’s star, are making special arrangements to mark the day with large-scale screenings. A new video has emerged of the actor’s fans booking an entire theatre for the film’s first day first show in Nagpur.

Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh’s comeback to the big screen after over four years, is releasing in theatres on Wednesday, January 25. The pre-sales began on January 18 in select theatres and advance bookings began today (January 20). On Thursday, a fan club of Shah Rukh called Club SRK Nagpur shared a video in which they booked an entire auditorium at a theatre for the 8am show of the film on the release day.

The video showed them telling the surprised theatre tellers that they wanted to book the entire audi, before the staff giving them all the tickets in a big manila envelope. The date and time of the show were written on the envelope. “Booked within seconds : We, The Club SRK booked an entire auditorium for our Pathaan First Day First Show,” the caption of the tweet shared by the fan club read. Several other fans of the actor praised the effort.

Another fan club of the actor called SRK Universe is hosting first day first show screenings of Pathaan in multiple cities. Their aim is to have 50,000 Shah Rukh fans watch the film together across India on the morning of the 25th.

Pathaan has already sold tickets worth Rs 10 crore for the first day, one of the highest figures for any Hindi film post-pandemic. It is expected to break several advance booking and first day collection records upon its release. The Siddharth Anand film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.