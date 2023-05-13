Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fangirl grooves to Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Bangladesh theatre

Shah Rukh Khan's fan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Bangladesh theatre

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan marked the comeback of the star on the big screen after a long time. The movie had a blockbuster run in India with people dancing in theatres and some seeta-maar moments. Recently, the movie was released in Bangladesh and making it the first big Bollywood movie to release in the country after its independence, and 2-day advance tickets for the actioner were already sold out before the release. Now, a video is taking rounds on social media wherein a girl can be seen dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in theatres and the crowd could be seen cheering her.

On Friday, a Shah Rukh Khan fan club shared a video on Twitter wherein a theatre packed with people can be seen erupting as a girl grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the theatre. The fan club captioned the video, “Pathaan ki party continues in Bangladesh and even little kids can’t stop themselves from grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.”

Pathaan has been released in Bangladesh in 41 cinema halls and a total of 198 shows of the action film to be played across. Yash Raj Films also shared the list of all the theatre names where the movie was released in Bangladesh and wrote, “Pathaan continues to gather love and adulation as it sees historic theatrical release in Bangladesh today, 12th May.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Salman Khan also made a short cameo in the movie which was loved by the fans. The movie revolves around the story of an Indian spy who battles against a gang of mercenaries who have heinous plans for his homeland. The movie was released on 25 January and has collected Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan directed by Atlee, and will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara. Other than this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

