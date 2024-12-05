At the event, Shah Rukh Khan danced to many of his iconic songs including Chal Chaiya Chaiya from the 1998 film Dil Se and Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from the 2022 superhit movie Pathaan. King Khan looked dapper in an all-black two-piece suit.

Shah Rukh Khan set the box office on fire when he featured in the blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan's films set the box office on fire and set new records in Bollywood. The superstar, who enjoys a loyal fanbase, often makes fans skip a beat whenever he appears in public. New videos of Shah Rukh Khan are currently going viral on social media where he could be seen dancing to his classic songs. Shah Rukh Khan was attending a private event in Delhi and what made it special was that the star debuted his new look which garnered the most attention.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan danced to many of his iconic songs including Chal Chaiya Chaiya from the 1998 film Dil Se and Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from the 2022 superhit movie Pathaan. King Khan looked dapper in an all-black two-piece suit and his videos went viral on X with fans praising his suave looks. One fan commented on the video saying, "Ageing like a fine wine," and we couldn’t agree more!

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, heading off to Delhi.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming for Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film which was released in December 2023 also starred Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

