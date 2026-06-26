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Watch: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Pathaan and DDLJ songs, recreates his iconic pose in Mangaluru

Shah Rukh Khan received a grand welcome in Mangalore and thrilled fans by dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and songs from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at a special event.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 07:07 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Pathaan and DDLJ songs, recreates his iconic pose in Mangaluru
Image credit: Instagram
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Shah Rukh Khan left fans in Mangalore cheering after making a special appearance at an event organised by Rohan Corporation. Videos from the evening have taken over social media, capturing the superstar greeting fans, speaking to the audience and dancing to some of his biggest hits.

Before reaching the venue, Shah Rukh was greeted by thousands of fans outside the Mangalore airport on Thursday (June 25). The actor smiled, waved at the crowd and acknowledged their cheers before leaving with his security team. The large turnout prompted authorities to deploy additional security personnel at both the airport and the event venue.

Once on stage, Shah Rukh thanked fans for the love and support they have given him over the years. He also interacted with the audience, with several moments from the event now going viral online.

The loudest cheers came when the actor began performing on stage. Responding to requests from fans, Shah Rukh danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. He also revisited songs from his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, leaving the audience thrilled.

Soon after, clips from the event spread across social media, with fans praising the superstar's energy and stage presence. Many called it an unforgettable evening, while others said they enjoyed watching the viral videos even if they could not attend the event.

The Mangalore appearance came just days after Shah Rukh attended the pre-wedding celebrations of politician Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, the son of BJP leader Arun Lakhani.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

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