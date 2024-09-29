Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan presented Hema Malini with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA 2024.

Bollywood’s iconic Dream Girl, Hema Malini, was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Best known for her timeless performances, Hema Malini has etched every role she’s played into the hearts of her audience. The award was presented to her by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two also shared a sweet hug on stage.

As she walked up the stage, the Swades actor accompanied her in an act of chivalry and assisted her at the stairs. When the two got on the stage, Shah Rukh presented her with the trophy and bowed in reverence before she took the mic. The official Instagram page of IIFA shared beautiful glimpses of Hema Malini receiving the award from Shah Rukh Khan. Their beautiful bond was on full display, making the moment even more special for fans.

The actor-turned-politician played a major role in launching Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood career. In 1992, she cast him as the lead in her directorial debut, Dil Aashna Hai. Although Dil Aashna Hai was not his first film to release (as Deewana released earlier that year), it was Hema Malini who gave him his first big break in a leading role.

The second day of the IIFA Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair. Bollywood’s biggest celebrities graced the event, including Hema Malini, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, AR Rahman, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, and others.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.