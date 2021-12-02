Shah Rukh Khan 'biggest star in the world’, says Vir Das on Whitney Cummings's podcast - WATCH

On a podcast session, Vir Das referred to Shah Rukh Khan as "the biggest star in the world" and revealed that he has written jokes for the superstar. On actor-comedian Whitney Cummings' Good For You Podcast, Vir tried to explain how Brad Pitt walking down a street in Los Angeles might be a possibility, while Shah Rukh going out in Mumbai would result in a ‘stampede’.

Talking about the 56-year-old actor’s fan base, Vir said: “In Mumbai if Shah Rukh Khan, who is the biggest Bollywood star, stepped out for like 30 seconds, there’d be a stampede. There’d be 5,000 people on the street. And that’s like Bollywood fame.”

As Whitney searched for Shah Rukh on Google, Vir continued: “That’s the biggest star in the world, pretty much. Like in terms of everything. In terms of fan-base, in terms of reach, in terms of everything. Like every Sunday, he will have 10,000 people waiting outside his house.”

“Nobody romances a woman like Shah Rukh romances a woman – it’s something you’ll find people saying,” Vir added. He also talked about Shah Rukh’s journey to superstardom and said: “He’s story is really great. He showed up in Mumbai with nothing but a suitcase and kind of became ‘King Of The World’ story. I think people relate to that, aspire to that.”

Vir Das, an actor and comedian, is best known for his Netflix comedy specials. For the show Vir Das: For India, he was nominated for an International Emmy Award, but he lost to Call My Agent. He was recently embroiled in a dispute for his speech ‘Two Indias’.