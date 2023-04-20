Search icon
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan arrive at Aditya Chopra's house to pay respects to late Pamela Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan, and Aryan Khan were among the celebrities who arrived at Chopra's residence at Juhu to pay respects to late filmmaker, Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan at Aditya Chopra's house

On Thursday, late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife and Aditya Chopra's mother, Pamela Chopra passed away due to age-related. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan arrived at producer Aditya Chopra's house in Juhu to attend Pam Chopra's funeral. Shah Rukh Khan shares a close relationship with the Chopras. 

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the house with Aryan. Apart from Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others artists arrived at the residence. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "King khan along with his son Aryan Khan arrives at the funeral of late Pamela Chopra. To pay their respects and support the family , father son along with Many others came for support!"

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As per the sources, Pamela (74) had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for two weeks due to an age-related illness. Reports claim that she was put on a ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated. The official page of YRF issues a statement that reads, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."

Pamela married Yash Chopra in 1970 and remained an important influence in his career. She sang many songs for his films, including Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat in Kabhie Kabhie, Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha in Silsila and Ghar Aaja Pardesi in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. She has also wrote the story of Kabhie Kabhie, and it went on to become the highest grossing films of 1976. 

