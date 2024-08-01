Twitter
Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in sunglasses at Siddharth Anand's birthday bash amid rumours of eye surgery in US

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing sunglasses as he arrived for Siddharth Anand's birthday bash in Mumbai.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 10:27 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in sunglasses at Siddharth Anand's birthday bash amid rumours of eye surgery in US
Shah Rukh Khan in sunglasses at Siddharth Anand's birthday bash
Recently, there were rumours of Shah Rukh Khan undergoing eye surgery in the US. Now, the actor has been spotted attending Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's birthday bash in Mumbai wearing sunglasses. 

On Thursday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan entering a Bandra restaurant from its backdoor. The superstar was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and was dressed in a black t-shirt, matching jacket, and blue denims. His hair was tied behind his head in a ponytail and he shielded his eyes with dark sunglasses. 

Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for the superstar's comeback film Pathaan which turned out to be a blockbuster. The film went on to collect Rs 1000 crore at the box office and created new records. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, however, Salman Khan's cameo with Shah Rukh in the film stole the show. The film was a part of YRF's spy universe and later Shah Rukh also made a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3.

On Tuesday, Bollywood Hungama reported that the actor was being rushed to the US for eye treatment after initial treatment in Mumbai went bad. “Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage,” the portal quoted a source as saying. However, the exact nature of the illness was not revealed. However, the superstar is yet to open up about the rumours of eye surgery.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year, is now prepping his next film, King. The film will also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and is scheduled to release next year. Abhishek will be seen playing the main antagonist in the movie which is reportedly being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. 

