Watch: Shah Rukh Khan appeals Indians to not panic in current state of coronavirus

Shah Rukh Khan has followed suit and posted a video where he pleads to the public to not panic about the situation in coronavirus. He explains that the next 10-15 days are crucial for India and thus they have to co-operate with the Government to fight COVID-19.

Shah Rukh thanked the Maharashtra government and posted a video tweeting, "Let’s get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus. @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray."

In the video, he is heard saying, "I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. To fight this crisis the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint fight. So I appeal again, please do not panic. Please be careful about misinformation. And please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government."

Here's the video:

Rohti Shetty Picturez had gathered Bollywood celebrities to talk about measures to curb coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar featured in the video shared by CMO Maharashtra on Twitter.