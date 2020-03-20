Watch: Shah Rukh Khan appeals Indians to not panic in current state of coronavirus
Shah Rukh Khan released a video in wake of coronavirus where he asked people not to panic and co-operate with the government
Watch: SRK appeals Indians to not panic in current state of COVID-19 (Image courtesy - Screenshot from Twitter/Shah Rukh Khan)
Shah Rukh Khan has followed suit and posted a video where he pleads to the public to not panic about the situation in coronavirus. He explains that the next 10-15 days are crucial for India and thus they have to co-operate with the Government to fight COVID-19.
Shah Rukh thanked the Maharashtra government and posted a video tweeting, "Let’s get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus. @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray."
In the video, he is heard saying, "I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. To fight this crisis the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint fight. So I appeal again, please do not panic. Please be careful about misinformation. And please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government."
Here's the video:
Let’s get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus.
@CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/kAnBEzMDKU— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020
Rohti Shetty Picturez had gathered Bollywood celebrities to talk about measures to curb coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar featured in the video shared by CMO Maharashtra on Twitter.