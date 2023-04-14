Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's teary-eyed note for dad leaves Anupam Kher in tears: 'I can’t live without you...'

Vanshika and Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik’s first birth anniversary since his passing earlier this year was celebrated by his family and friends in the form of a tribute night in Mumbai. The veteran actor would have turned 67 on Thursday. And his best friend Anupam Kher organised a Satish Kaushik night in his memory. At the event, Satish’s teenage daughter Vanshika read out a heartbreaking letter to her late father, leaving everyone in tears.

During the event, Anupam Kher called Vanshika on stage and asked her to read a letter she had written for her late father. As Anupam held the mic, Vanshika read out from a note she was holding: "Hello Papa, I know that now you are ded but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Lots of your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss weeks of school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you just for once. But now you are gone. You are still in my heart. Hopefully, like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive.”

A video of the incident, which was posted on YouTube by Anupam Kher, showed everyone in the audience struggling to hold back their tears at this. Even Anupam Kher got teary-eyed and had to compose himself. Vanshika continued, “But, I don’t know who will save me from mumma when she is shouting at me for not finishing my homework. I don’t even feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know if my friends will make fun of me. Please come in my dreams every single day. I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion and Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini.”

Vanshika, in her emotional speech, urged Satish Kaushik ‘not to forget me’. She added, “We’ll meet again in 90 years!” Reacting to the video, many netizens praised Vanshika. “Too emotional.. can't believe what I heard.. what a brave girl,” wrote one. Another added, “God bless You Little Girl. Your dad watching you from heaven and he is always with you.”

Satish Kaushik, a celebrated actor and director, breathed his last on March 9 in Gurgaon after he suffered a heart attack in his car. He was 66. The actor will appear on screen posthumously in his last appearance in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency later this year.