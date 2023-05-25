Watch: Sara Ali Khan trolled for taking auto ride to reach home, fans say ‘overacting at its peak’

Sara Ali Khan trolled for taking auto ride to reach home

Sara Ali Khan who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was recently seen taking an auto ride to reach home after promotions as her car didn’t arrive. The actress’ move left fans divided. While some trolled the actress for ‘overacting’ others adored her simplicity.

On Wednesday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Sara Ali Khan taking an auto to reach home after promotions. The actress was seen wearing a halter-neck pink suit. The actress was heard saying, ‘arey gaadi nahi aayi’. In another video that Viral Bhayani posted, Sara Ali Khan can be seen getting off the auto and heading towards her home. In the video when the actress was asked how did she like Mumbai’s auto ride, she said in Hindi, “I have traveled in an auto several times. Today my car didn’t come on time that’s why had to take an auto.”

While some fans praised the actress for her ‘simplicity’, others trolled the actress for ‘overacting’. One of the comments read, “unlimited overacting.” Another wrote, “publicity stunt.” Another said, “Love her simplicity.” Another wrote, “she is very down to earth.” Another comment read, “overacting”

Recently, Sara Ali Khan also got trolled for her ‘cringe’ Shayari when she posted a video with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram from the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke helmed by Laxman Utekar. The actress will be seen romancing Vicky Kaushal in the movie. The film is scheduled to release on June 2. The trailer of the movie got mixed reviews from the audience. The actress also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

