WATCH: Sara Ali Khan-Ranveer Singh turn goofy as they dance to ‘Chaka Chak’ song

Madhuri Dixit and Ananya Panday have already danced to Sara Ali Khan's new song, 'Chaka Chak'. In Delhi, the actress reunited with her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh and made him dance to the song as well. Ranveer, too, was a gentleman and gave an impromptu rendition of the song from Sara's next film, 'Atrangi Re'.

Sharing the video of them dancing together, Sara wrote on Instagram, “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold medal emoji).”

Ranveer is dressed in a white tee and fitted denim with a jacket and boots, while Sara is dressed in a benarasi suit. In a garden, the two are seen dancing to 'Chaka Chak'. While Sara executes her song's moves, Ranveer imitates them with an unplanned dance routine. He even incorporates a little salsa into his improvisations.

Sara Ali Khan's vibrant expressions and electrifying dance moves make the music video a joy to see. At the end of the video, Sara can be seen sprinting towards Akshay Kumar and climbing on top of him to hug him.

The trailer for 'Atrangi Re' was previously released, leaving fans wanting more.

The family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a stubborn young girl, kidnapped Vishnu (Dhanush). Her family forbids them from getting married. They quickly realise that neither of them wants to marry, and when they arrive in Delhi, they decide to split up. She claims to be dating another man, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she attempted to elope 21 times but was caught by her family each time.